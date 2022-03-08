Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell -7.96% so far this year. What now?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] closed the trading session at $40.95 on 03/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.32, while the highest price level was $41.44. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Bank of America Becomes First Financial Institution Certified by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction with Financial Health Support.

Bank recognized for comprehensive client experience centered around financial wellness.

Bank of America is the first financial institution to be certified by J.D. Power for financial health support, according to the J.D. Power Financial Health Support Certification Program. Bank of America is committed to helping clients make better financial decisions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.96 percent and weekly performance of -9.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 52.95M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 75534747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.11.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.98 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.21, while it was recorded at 42.65 for the last single week of trading, and 43.51 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $231,691 million, or 72.40% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 586,192,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.0 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.19 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,425 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 143,398,959 shares. Additionally, 1,060 investors decreased positions by around 271,666,381 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 5,242,826,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,657,892,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 337 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,881,903 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 36,297,074 shares during the same period.