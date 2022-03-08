AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Revenue clocked in at $37.42 billion, down -3.00% YTD: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] slipped around -0.97 points on Monday, while shares priced at $56.50 at the close of the session, down -1.69%. The company report on March 6, 2022 that HUTCHMED Receives a US$15 million Milestone from AstraZeneca for Initiating Start-up Activities for a Global Phase III Study of ORPATHYS® in Lung Cancer.

(“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) today announces that it has received a US$15 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca”) (LSE/STO/Nasdaq:​AZN).

This milestone has been triggered by the initiation of start-up activities for SAFFRON, the first global Phase III study for ORPATHYS® in combination with TAGRISSO® in epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) patients with mesenchymal epithelial transition receptor (“MET”) driven tumors following progression after TAGRISSO®. SAFFRON, which is expected to commence enrolling patients in mid-2022, follows important lessons learned from the SAVANNAH study, which is targeted to be presented at an upcoming scientific conference in the second half of 2022.

AstraZeneca PLC stock is now -3.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $57.47 and lowest of $56.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.21, which means current price is +1.80% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 9680957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $66.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 179.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.59, while it was recorded at 59.48 for the last single week of trading, and 58.45 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $28,841 million, or 17.00% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 89,840,751, which is approximately 9.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 47,105,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.68 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -3.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 37,240,926 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 51,346,794 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 413,259,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,847,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,161,308 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 8,509,610 shares during the same period.