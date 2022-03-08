Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Is Currently 1.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained 1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $83.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that ADM Prices First-Ever Sustainable Bond Offering, Further Bolstering Work to Drive Positive Global Impacts.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today the successful pricing of its first sustainable bond, which will support initiatives to advance the company’s goals across the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) spectrum. ADM agreed to issue $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.900% notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close on February 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“Sustainability underlines our purpose and powers our strategy,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Consumers are demanding responsibly-produced products, and ADM is meeting those needs, from our new Scope 3 goal, to our commitment to a deforestation-free supply chain, to our growing array of plant-based replacements for petroleum-derived products, to our leadership role in decarbonizing food and agriculture. This work is a key driver of our strategy, and more: It’s a global imperative, and today’s bond offering is another demonstration of how our unmatched capabilities are scaling positive impact around the globe.”.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company represents 564.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.71 billion with the latest information. ADM stock price has been found in the range of $83.06 to $87.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 8592163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $73.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ADM stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.08 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.47, while it was recorded at 81.39 for the last single week of trading, and 65.31 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $36,499 million, or 80.30% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,271,969, which is approximately 2.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in ADM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.34 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 17,864,102 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 20,084,024 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 402,864,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,812,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,226,812 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,447 shares during the same period.