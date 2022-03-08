AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] Stock trading around $5.68 per share: What’s Next?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.69%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that AppHarvest unanimously appoints Inclusive Capital Partners’ Patrick T. Halfmann to Board of Directors.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, announced today the appointment of Patrick T. Halfmann, CFA, to the AppHarvest Board of Directors as a director of the company and as a member of both the audit committee and the sustainability committee effective immediately.

Halfmann is a partner at the investment firm, Inclusive Capital, and is currently a director of Noodle Partners and GreenStruxure. He has been working with AppHarvest since mid-2019 supporting the Inclusive Capital investment in the company.

Over the last 12 months, APPH stock dropped by -67.38%. The one-year AppHarvest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.27. The average equity rating for APPH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $482.23 million, with 84.90 million shares outstanding and 65.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, APPH stock reached a trading volume of 8461441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPH shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for AppHarvest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on APPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

APPH Stock Performance Analysis:

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.69. With this latest performance, APPH shares gained by 88.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.76 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AppHarvest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1373.17 and a Gross Margin at -482.67. AppHarvest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1836.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.78.

AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $232 million, or 43.20% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 8,798,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 5,202,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.55 million in APPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.83 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly -19.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 6,101,525 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,991,755 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 27,714,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,807,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 857,359 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 580,333 shares during the same period.