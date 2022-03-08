Aegon N.V. [AEG] Revenue clocked in at $58.04 billion, down -19.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] traded at a low on 03/07/22, posting a -9.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.99. The company report on February 16, 2022 that VIG reaches agreement with Hungarian state holding Corvinus.

The Hague, February 16, 2022 – Aegon has taken note of the announcement issued today by Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) about the agreement reached between VIG and the Hungarian state holding Corvinus Nemzetközi Befektetési Zrt. (Corvinus) on the details of their cooperation which had been broadly defined in the Memorandum of Understanding dated December 23, 2021. The announcement reads as follows:.

“[…] Under the cooperation, Corvinus is to acquire a 45% participation in the Hungarian VIG companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11020545 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aegon N.V. stands at 4.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.80%.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $9.11 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 11020545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegon N.V. [AEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

How has AEG stock performed recently?

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.72. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -32.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.92 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.85. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +370.18.

Earnings analysis for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Insider trade positions for Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $657 million, or 8.10% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,664,156, which is approximately 3.266% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,370,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 million in AEG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $20.06 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 8,384,510 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,711,804 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 153,536,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,632,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,233 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 475,392 shares during the same period.