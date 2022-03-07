why Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] price surged by 14.71 percent to reach at $3.38. The company report on March 4, 2022 that PEABODY ANNOUNCES FURTHER EXTENSION OF THE EXPIRATION DATE FOR ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $38.607 MILLION IN AGGREGATE ACCRETED VALUE OF ITS 8.500% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced it has further extended the expiration date of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $38.607 million (the “Available Repurchase Amount”) in aggregate accreted value of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 94.940% of the accreted value of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 15, 2022 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered 2024 Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by Peabody. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 4, 2022, $95,323.00 aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes and $30 million aggregate principal and commitment amounts of Priority Lien Obligations under the LC Agreement (as defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated January 14, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Except as otherwise described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. The Offer is being made to satisfy the requirements of the Indenture.

Subject to the Available Repurchase Amount, for each $1,000 accreted value of 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted by Peabody, holders of 2024 Notes will receive $949.40 in cash (the “Offer Price”), plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture, to, but excluding, the settlement date. The settlement date is currently expected to be the second business day following the Expiration Time. As previously disclosed, Peabody is making a concurrent debt repurchase offer (the “Concurrent LC Agreement Offer”) under the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among Peabody, the lenders party thereto from time to time and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent (the “LC Agreement”).

A sum of 30960393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.09M shares. Peabody Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $27.28 and dropped to a low of $22.90 until finishing in the latest session at $26.35.

The one-year BTU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.75. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.58. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 115.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 555.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.00 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 21.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,533 million, or 72.40% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately -4.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,116,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.57 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.49 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 13.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 19,059,156 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 11,676,209 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 65,384,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,120,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,404,739 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,290 shares during the same period.