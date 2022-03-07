why Intel Corporation [INTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.08

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] gained 0.29% or 0.14 points to close at $48.07 with a heavy trading volume of 38193901 shares. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Intel Names Christoph Schell Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Schell joins Intel to help drive customer and partner success and capitalize on the largest opportunity in the company’s history.

Intel Corporation today announced that Christoph Schell has been appointed executive vice president and chief commercial officer to lead the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG), starting March 14. Schell will succeed Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who will take on a new role as general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG).

It opened the trading session at $47.37, the shares rose to $48.265 and dropped to $47.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INTC points out that the company has recorded -10.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 39.26M shares, INTC reached to a volume of 38193901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.32, while it was recorded at 47.88 for the last single week of trading, and 52.72 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 3.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $122,970 million, or 65.10% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 344,558,754, which is approximately 1.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 331,347,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.93 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.51 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 3.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,465 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 159,226,644 shares. Additionally, 1,243 investors decreased positions by around 148,335,859 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 2,250,588,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,558,151,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,909,282 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 19,715,105 shares during the same period.