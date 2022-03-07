Wall Street Analyst Resumed Atreca Inc. [BCEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atreca Inc. [NASDAQ: BCEL] price surged by 211.38 percent to reach at $3.53. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Atreca to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that John Orwin, President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually March 7-9, 2022.

Panel Information:Date: Monday, March 7, 2022 Panel topic: Novel Oncology Targets Time: 12:50 – 1:50 p.m. EST.

A sum of 59541862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 406.44K shares. Atreca Inc. shares reached a high of $5.36 and dropped to a low of $1.67 until finishing in the latest session at $5.20.

The one-year BCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.71. The average equity rating for BCEL stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atreca Inc. [BCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Atreca Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on BCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.82.

BCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Atreca Inc. [BCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 195.45. With this latest performance, BCEL shares gained by 151.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.53 for Atreca Inc. [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atreca Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atreca Inc. [BCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6469.03. Atreca Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6381.01.

Return on Total Capital for BCEL is now -40.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atreca Inc. [BCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.00. Additionally, BCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atreca Inc. [BCEL] managed to generate an average of -$664,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Atreca Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Atreca Inc. [BCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113 million, or 71.40% of BCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCEL stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,532,760, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,951,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.35 million in BCEL stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $11.45 million in BCEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atreca Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Atreca Inc. [NASDAQ:BCEL] by around 3,456,118 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,112,546 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 13,116,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,684,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCEL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,793,528 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,444,885 shares during the same period.