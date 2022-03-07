United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell -16.15% so far this year. What now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] plunged by -$3.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.48 during the day while it closed the day at $36.71. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Skip the Line and Check a Bag in a Minute or Less: United Debuts New ‘Bag Drop Shortcut’ Service.

Special areas available for customers to weigh their bag, scan a boarding pass and go;.

Free service is live now in Chicago, New York/Newark, Washington D.C., Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco, with plans to expand to dozens more airports this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -19.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAL stock has declined by -11.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.49% and lost -16.15% year-on date.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $13.11 billion, with 323.70 million shares outstanding and 323.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.13M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 36614060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $55.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $50 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.56.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.93. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.81, while it was recorded at 41.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.69 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,903 million, or 58.80% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,849,742, which is approximately 0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,375,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $931.55 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $629.32 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 15,029,848 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 15,813,317 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 157,196,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,039,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,476,518 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,850 shares during the same period.