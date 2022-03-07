The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Stock trading around $140.72 per share: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] plunged by -$4.85 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $144.26 during the day while it closed the day at $140.72. The company report on March 4, 2022 that The Walt Disney Company to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The annual meeting of shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), including remarks by management regarding the Company, will be available live via webcast at www.disney.com/investors beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT on March 9, 2022. The webcast presentation will be archived.

The Walt Disney Company stock has also loss -5.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has declined by -4.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.62% and lost -9.15% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $265.03 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.25M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 12857975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $191.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $165 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $190, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 178.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.86, while it was recorded at 145.56 for the last single week of trading, and 166.05 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 43.17%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163,909 million, or 66.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,951,580, which is approximately 0.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,787,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.43 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.29 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,911 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 57,545,123 shares. Additionally, 1,263 investors decreased positions by around 65,278,610 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,041,966,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,164,790,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 372 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,264,543 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 6,085,312 shares during the same period.