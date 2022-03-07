Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Revenue clocked in at $71.30 million, up 22.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] gained 3.29% or 0.12 points to close at $3.77 with a heavy trading volume of 19089003 shares. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Tellurian Reports 2021 Results.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) ended 2021 with over $300 million in liquidity and over $360 million in standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of proved natural gas reserves. Tellurian also continued advancing the Driftwood LNG project in 2021 with the following significant accomplishments:.

Completed Driftwood LNG phase one liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) totaling nine million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

It opened the trading session at $3.60, the shares rose to $3.94 and dropped to $3.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded 18.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.99M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 19089003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $4.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 50.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $660 million, or 34.40% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,388,235, which is approximately -6.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,750,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.08 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.97 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 10.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 39,212,149 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 22,918,870 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 113,008,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,139,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,804,907 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,332,377 shares during the same period.