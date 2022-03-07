Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] moved down -4.56: Why It’s Important

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] loss -4.56% on the last trading session, reaching $2.51 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Skillz Announces Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Results.

– Fourth Quarter Revenue of $109 million, Up 61% Year-Over-Year.

– Company to Leverage Foundation Built in 2021 to Increase Profitable Growth in 2022.

Skillz Inc. represents 400.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.08 billion with the latest information. SKLZ stock price has been found in the range of $2.48 to $2.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.15M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 14501854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for SKLZ stock

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.24. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -39.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.25 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.03 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $459 million, or 52.40% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 24,089,428, which is approximately 27.89% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,909,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.5 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54.3 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 18,818,660 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 12,650,819 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 151,545,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,014,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,029 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,662 shares during the same period.