Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $648.00 million, down -16.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -6.30 percent to reach at -$1.17. The company report on February 28, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES FLOATS OUT NEW SHIP VISTA AT FINCANTIERI SHIPYARD IN GENOA, ITALY.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, celebrated the float out of its new 67,000-ton, 1,200-guest Vista on February 25th at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, bordering the famed seaport of Genoa. Shortly after the ceremony, held in full compliance with current health regulations, the massive building dock began filling with water and Vista became one with the sea for the very first time.

Presiding over the ceremony were Giuseppe Torrente, Shipyard Director for Fincantieri; and His Excellency Monsignor Tasca, Archbishop of Genoa. After the blessing of the ship, the shipyard’s Madrina, Miss Anna Trucco, released a bottle of prosecco against the hull to invite good fortune for the ship and all those that will sail on her.

A sum of 31309289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.07M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $18.42 and dropped to a low of $17.17 until finishing in the latest session at $17.39.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.07. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $28.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NCLH stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NCLH shares from 27 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.50. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.16, while it was recorded at 18.60 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,948 million, or 56.40% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,610,779, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,203,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.73 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $319.4 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 48.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,864,835 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 13,772,944 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 172,381,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,019,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,341,245 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,028,157 shares during the same period.