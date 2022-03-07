Market cap of Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] reaches 27.30M – now what?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] loss -11.92% or -0.09 points to close at $0.64 with a heavy trading volume of 22018341 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that CORRECTION – Statera Biopharma Submits Phase 1 Clinical Trial Protocol to FDA for Investigational Treatment of Long-Haul COVID-19.

Statera developing STAT-205 as novel therapy for immune modulation in treating post-acute (long-haul) patients with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB), please note an additional sentence has been added to the fifth paragraph. The corrected release follows:.

It opened the trading session at $0.9195, the shares rose to $1.06 and dropped to $0.5925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STAB points out that the company has recorded -82.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 193.25K shares, STAB reached to a volume of 22018341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 136.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for STAB stock

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.11. With this latest performance, STAB shares dropped by -54.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.17 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4459, while it was recorded at 0.7586 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2101 for the last 200 days.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2057.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.40% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 417,359, which is approximately -2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 384,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in STAB stocks shares; and POTOMAC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.25 million in STAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 877,170 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 67,006 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,085,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,029,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,947 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,026 shares during the same period.