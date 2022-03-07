Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 31.09M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] traded at a low on 03/04/22, posting a -11.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on February 28, 2022 that EV Manufacturer Mullen Announces Progress on Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack Development.

Data collected from solid-state cell testing shows impressive results, including a range of 600-plus miles on a full charge and over 300 miles of range delivered in 18 minutes with DC fast charging. Solid-state polymer batteries are slated for the second generation of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces an update on Mullen’s next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-Ion batteries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 154124059 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mullen Automotive Inc. stands at 57.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 30.54%.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $31.09 million, with 17.47 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.30M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 154124059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.19. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -74.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.19 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0517, while it was recorded at 1.0750 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1846 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 595,451 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 242,363 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,965 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 86,306 shares during the same period.