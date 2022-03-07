Market cap of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] reaches 21.69B – now what?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a low on 03/04/22, posting a -2.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.76. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Huntington National Bank Joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials.

Reflects Huntington’s focus on ESG, key climate, and environmental related efforts and initiatives.

Huntington National Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN), today announces it has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), demonstrating the company’s increased focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), key climate and environmental related efforts and initiatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14148114 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $21.69 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.44M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 14148114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBAN stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.36.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.34 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $16,841 million, or 81.40% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,441,341, which is approximately -1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,122,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 2.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 58,942,901 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 57,604,938 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,024,431,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,140,979,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,017,331 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,150,068 shares during the same period.