Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 103.82M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.90%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Farmmi Announces Closing of US$6.0 Million Private Placement.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that it closed a private placement transaction (the “Private Placement”), raising approximately US$6.0 million in gross proceeds, from the sale of 30,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Shares”) to various purchasers (the “Purchasers”), priced at US$0.20 per share.

The Shares were sold in transactions exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in reliance on Regulation S thereunder. Each of the Purchasers understands that the Shares have not been, and will not, prior to September 15, 2022, be registered under the Securities Act and that such shares are subject to a restriction on sale publicly until September 15, 2022. Such Purchaser will not sell or otherwise dispose of the Shares without registration under the Securities Act, and under applicable state securities or “Blue Sky” laws, or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

Over the last 12 months, FAMI stock dropped by -85.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $103.82 million, with 184.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.28M shares, FAMI stock reached a trading volume of 22523707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2086, while it was recorded at 0.1738 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3281 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $41000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,618,224 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,215,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 594,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,239,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,586,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 550,611 shares during the same period.