Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2488 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Orphan-Drug Designation for TNX-2900 for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan-Drug Designation for TNX-2900* (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

“Orphan-Drug Designation by the FDA is an important milestone and further validates our efforts to investigate the utility of TNX-2900 for Prader-Willi syndrome,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “It underscores the urgent, unmet medical need for patients diagnosed with this disease, and will benefit us as we continue to advance our program.”.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock has also gained 18.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNXP stock has declined by -52.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.02% and lost -42.13% year-on date.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $126.20 million, with 496.25 million shares outstanding and 439.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.22M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 72557082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2628, while it was recorded at 0.2050 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6309 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 25.30% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,631,558, which is approximately 12.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,626,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 million in TNXP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.87 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 179.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 39,417,867 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,407,971 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 80,272,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,098,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,813 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 925,713 shares during the same period.