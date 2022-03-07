Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] loss -6.25% or -4.24 points to close at $63.59 with a heavy trading volume of 15357597 shares. The company report on February 25, 2022 that JD.com and Dada Announce Progress Update on Investment in Dada.

JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, and Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada”) (Nasdaq: Dada), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today jointly announced that JD.com’s investment in Dada has obtained all the requisite regulatory approvals. It is currently expected that this transaction will close by end of February 2022. Upon the closing of this transaction, Dada will issue to JD.com certain number of ordinary shares of Dada in consideration for US$546 million in cash and certain strategic resources from JD.com. JD.com will hold, taking into account its existing shareholding, approximately 52% of Dada’s issued and outstanding shares and expects to consolidate the financial results of Dada into its consolidated financial statements.

About JD.comJD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. JD.com’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. JD.com has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

It opened the trading session at $66.28, the shares rose to $67.23 and dropped to $63.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JD points out that the company has recorded -20.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.75M shares, JD reached to a volume of 15357597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $101.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.29. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.58, while it was recorded at 69.63 for the last single week of trading, and 75.14 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.97. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $176,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 22.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $22,544 million, or 28.50% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 53,729,171, which is approximately 5.065% of the company’s market cap and around 6.59% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 25,738,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in JD stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $806.45 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -28.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 34,968,805 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 145,480,661 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 174,067,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,517,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,315,987 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,071,157 shares during the same period.