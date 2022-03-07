Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is -5.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] jumped around 0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.48 at the close of the session, up 3.59%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Kinross to suspend Russian operations.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” and the “Company”) is deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine and wishes to express its sympathy and support for the people who are suffering because of this tragic situation.

The Company today is announcing a donation of $1,000,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to assist those people most in need. Kinross is hopeful for a peaceful and diplomatic solution in Ukraine.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock is now -5.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KGC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.5275 and lowest of $5.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.34, which means current price is +9.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.55M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 26891003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 145.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,274 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.01 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $220.29 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 80,230,748 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 53,754,464 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 463,438,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,424,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,080,821 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,730,257 shares during the same period.