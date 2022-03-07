Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] moved down -1.83: Why It’s Important

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.84 at the close of the session, down -1.83%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Material Fact: 2022 Projections.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Company” or “Itaú Unibanco”), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has announced its projections for the year 2022 in accordance with the provision in item 11 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is now 29.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITUB Stock saw the intraday high of $4.86 and lowest of $4.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.48, which means current price is +30.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 45.61M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 57772732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.29.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,970 million, or 22.80% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 163,823,052, which is approximately 41.283% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 122,909,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.88 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $277.74 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 17.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 262,589,063 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 250,492,131 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 513,801,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,882,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,005,620 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 41,518,951 shares during the same period.