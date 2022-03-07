Goldman lifts Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] closed the trading session at $69.36 on 03/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.24, while the highest price level was $69.54. The company report on March 4, 2022 that U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Certain Adult Patients with Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Approval marks the first-and-only immunotherapy-based treatment for use before surgery for non-small cell lung cancer1.

In the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial, Opdivo plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy significantly improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy alone1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.24 percent and weekly performance of 0.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.07M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 13016876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $73.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.09, while it was recorded at 68.92 for the last single week of trading, and 63.53 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 5.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109,904 million, or 75.80% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 199,834,483, which is approximately 0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 169,226,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.74 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.56 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,168 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 85,225,933 shares. Additionally, 1,155 investors decreased positions by around 109,660,225 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 1,389,653,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,584,539,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 285 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,939,408 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 10,468,882 shares during the same period.