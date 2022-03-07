General Motors Company [GM] moved down -5.57: Why It’s Important

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.61%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that GM, Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard Introduce the My GM Rewards Card™ Designed with Digital Features and with Customer Appreciation Top of Mind.

To show customer appreciation, the team behind The My GM Rewards Card will kick-off Appreciation Experiences during DAYTONA 500 weekend with Austin Dillon.

General Motors, with Marcus by Goldman Sachs® and Mastercard, recently launched the My GM Rewards Card™, a new rewards credit card built to reward customers at almost every turn. This exciting launch supports GM’s customer-centric brand experience with the added value of streamlined, rewarding financial experiences from Marcus.

Over the last 12 months, GM stock dropped by -21.12%. The one-year General Motors Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.8. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.24 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.07M shares, GM stock reached a trading volume of 26491860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $75.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $75 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $83, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 74 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.61. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.03 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.53, while it was recorded at 44.97 for the last single week of trading, and 55.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 14.70%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,624 million, or 84.60% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 115,439,614, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,724,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.03 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 845 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 93,224,129 shares. Additionally, 507 investors decreased positions by around 64,936,079 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 1,035,802,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,193,962,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 291 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,662,285 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,764,038 shares during the same period.