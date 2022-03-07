GBS Inc. [GBS] moved up 12.98: Why It’s Important

GBS Inc. [NASDAQ: GBS] gained 12.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that GBS: Second Quarter Results.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

GBS Inc. represents 14.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.80 million with the latest information. GBS stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $0.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, GBS reached a trading volume of 14278559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GBS Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

GBS Inc. [GBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.54. With this latest performance, GBS shares dropped by -9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for GBS Inc. [GBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1022, while it was recorded at 0.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3757 for the last 200 days.

GBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of GBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBS stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 75,000, which is approximately -25% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHSHIELD PARTNERS, LLC, holding 49,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in GBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32000.0 in GBS stock with ownership of nearly 62.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in GBS Inc. [NASDAQ:GBS] by around 62,452 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 164,793 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,907 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 139,793 shares during the same period.