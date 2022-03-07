For The Kroger Co. [KR], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.86%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Kroger Fulfillment Network Expands to Three New Cities.

Austin and San Antonio, TX and Birmingham, AL newly named geographies.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s largest grocery retailer, today announced at its 2022 Business Update in Orlando it will offer more Americans delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio, TX and Birmingham, AL powered by the Kroger Fulfillment Network and Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO). As a continuation of Kroger’s successful entry into Florida in 2021 without physical stores, the new Texas and Alabama facilities will serve as new geographies for the organization, bringing innovation and modern e-commerce to the cities and extending the grocer’s reach and ability to provide customers anything, anytime, anywhere.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 71.14%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.35. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.51 billion, with 742.00 million shares outstanding and 728.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 21522500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $49.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $47 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on KR stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.86. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 33.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.98 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.37, while it was recorded at 51.71 for the last single week of trading, and 42.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.53%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,676 million, or 82.80% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,978,401, which is approximately 17.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,121,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.62 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 37,854,326 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 47,276,132 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 503,191,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,321,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,314,321 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,757,366 shares during the same period.