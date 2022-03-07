E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell -43.46% so far this year. What now?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] jumped around 0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, up 34.90%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces $8 Million Share Repurchase Program.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may within the next 9 months, repurchase up to $8 million of its outstanding ordinary shares in the open market in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Company’s decision to repurchase its ordinary shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases, will depend on a variety of factors that include ongoing assessments of the Company’s capital needs, market conditions and the price of the Company’s ordinary shares, and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to make repurchases at any specific time. The share repurchase will be funded by the Company’s existing cash balance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is now -43.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EJH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8762 and lowest of $0.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.93, which means current price is +60.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 53564452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.52. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9580, while it was recorded at 0.6705 for the last single week of trading, and 9.5939 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 543,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 220,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in EJH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 775,934 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,998 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 814,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,207 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.