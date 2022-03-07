Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Alcoa Corporation [AA] – find out why.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a high on 03/04/22, posting a 9.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.66. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19652751 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 8.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.79%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $15.37 billion, with 185.40 million shares outstanding and 184.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 19652751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $73.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 29.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.45. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 53.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.77 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.94, while it was recorded at 82.25 for the last single week of trading, and 49.28 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $13,503 million, or 84.30% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $578.73 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 40,158,445 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 30,479,239 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 78,301,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,938,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,840,279 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 11,413,798 shares during the same period.