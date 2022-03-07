Citigroup Inc. [C] is -6.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.70%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that OPAL Fuels Commences Commercial Operation of Noble Road Renewable Natural Gas Facility at Rumpke Waste & Recycling Landfill in Shiloh, Ohio.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -19.42%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.31. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.14 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.67M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 54145316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $75.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69.25, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 452.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.86 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.83, while it was recorded at 58.32 for the last single week of trading, and 68.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 6.83%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83,860 million, or 77.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.06 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.21 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

938 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 125,721,610 shares. Additionally, 823 investors decreased positions by around 128,860,571 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 1,227,308,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,481,890,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 255 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,818,340 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 6,437,269 shares during the same period.