Chevron Corporation [CVX] Is Currently 1.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $158.65 on 03/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $155.09, while the highest price level was $159.95. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Chevron Donates $1 Million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

SAN RAMONA, Calf., March 3, 2022 – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced a donation of $1 million to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. With the donation, Chevron joins with nearly 50 U.S. companies on the Museum’s Corporate Leadership Council.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.19 percent and weekly performance of 13.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 29016571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $151.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $133 to $140, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVX shares from 146 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.01. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.96 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.59, while it was recorded at 152.55 for the last single week of trading, and 112.47 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $203,315 million, or 67.50% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,400,131, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 138,896,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.04 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.0 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,632 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 55,704,383 shares. Additionally, 1,024 investors decreased positions by around 41,603,237 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 1,184,226,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,281,534,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 364 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,844,616 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,047,926 shares during the same period.