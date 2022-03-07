AT&T Inc. [T] Revenue clocked in at $168.86 billion, down -2.97% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] loss -0.17% or -0.04 points to close at $23.87 with a heavy trading volume of 36224915 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that AT&T to Host Analyst & Investor Day Webcast on Friday, March 11.

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast its Analyst & Investor Day on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET. During the event, the Company will provide updates on its business strategy and capital allocation plans.

To access the live webcast and presentation materials, visit AT&T Investor Relations. The webcast replay and transcript will be available after the event ends at AT&T Investor Relations.

It opened the trading session at $23.70, the shares rose to $23.89 and dropped to $23.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for T points out that the company has recorded -13.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 59.56M shares, T reached to a volume of 36224915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $29.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $27 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while UBS kept a Buy rating on T stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 37 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.96, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 3.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $90,353 million, or 54.80% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 572,599,844, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 515,670,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.31 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.57 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 3.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,007 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 261,049,650 shares. Additionally, 1,624 investors decreased positions by around 218,872,922 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 3,305,303,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,785,226,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 280 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,868,168 shares, while 269 institutional investors sold positions of 25,905,559 shares during the same period.