AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently -8.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $16.57 on 03/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.35, while the highest price level was $18.32. The company report on March 1, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.08 percent and weekly performance of -6.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.23M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 39462395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.93, while it was recorded at 18.07 for the last single week of trading, and 34.76 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,912 million, or 34.70% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,085,666, which is approximately -0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,892,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.73 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $220.15 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 20,275,216 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 5,505,655 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 149,936,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,717,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,818 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,607 shares during the same period.