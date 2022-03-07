Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Revenue clocked in at $72.85 billion, down -2.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, down -3.19%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77479.

Ambev S.A. stock is now -2.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABEV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.78 and lowest of $2.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.83, which means current price is +7.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.37M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 48903224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $4 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ABEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50.

How has ABEV stock performed recently?

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.33.

Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

132 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 94,309,331 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 128,545,001 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 1,111,888,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,742,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,992,227 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 24,673,556 shares during the same period.