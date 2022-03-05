why Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.92

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price surged by 1.70 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Aflac Kicks Off March Madness® With the “Pre-Pain Show” Featuring Lil Rel Howery and Wanda Sykes.

Addition of Wanda as host will help duo raise awareness on actionable, preventative measures Americans can take to help protect themselves from the unexpected moments in life.

A sum of 3213041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $61.29 and dropped to a low of $60.20 until finishing in the latest session at $61.16.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.8. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $62.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.89, while it was recorded at 60.56 for the last single week of trading, and 56.88 for the last 200 days.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.16%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,958 million, or 59.80% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,327,773, which is approximately -1.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.74 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -2.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 11,539,103 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 22,012,443 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 398,082,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,634,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,744,177 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,197,613 shares during the same period.