Wall Street Analyst Upgrade HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. What else is Wall St. saying

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.63%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that HEXO and Tilray Brands Agree to Create Strategic Alliance Bringing Together Two Canadian Cannabis Leaders.

HEXO to Restructure Balance Sheet, Including Sale of Amended Senior Secured Convertible Notes to Tilray Brands, Significantly Improving Flexibility and Reinvigorating HEXO’s Path Forward Strategy.

Proposed restructuring of Notes eliminates monthly redemption feature, amends financial covenants, extends maturity and releases US$80M in restricted cash to fund operations and strategic initiatives.

Over the last 12 months, HEXO stock dropped by -90.78%. The average equity rating for HEXO stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $286.67 million, with 355.76 million shares outstanding and 334.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, HEXO stock reached a trading volume of 20090010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14.

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6320, while it was recorded at 0.5576 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5487 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 15.83% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 23,755,677, which is approximately 79.723% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; SCOTIA CAPITAL INC., holding 12,302,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.05 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.97 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 94.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 41,012,080 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,526,347 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,080,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,619,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,217,011 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,327 shares during the same period.