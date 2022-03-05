Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] Is Currently 7.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.30 during the day while it closed the day at $14.77. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Signify Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Establishes 2022 Guidance.

Signify Health Inc. stock has also gained 14.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGFY stock has inclined by 10.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.97% and gained 3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for SGFY stock reached $3.21 billion, with 169.06 million shares outstanding and 161.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 3066616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $30 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

SGFY stock trade performance evaluation

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.85. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.12 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.50 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGFY is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.89. Additionally, SGFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,727 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,010,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.74 million in SGFY stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $75.59 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 12.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 10,890,529 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 8,087,134 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 180,363,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,340,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,026,042 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,755,041 shares during the same period.