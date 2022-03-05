RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is -2.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -2.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.63. The company report on February 23, 2022 that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– December 2021 RevPAR achieved 87% of 2019.

– RevPAR recovery to 2019 improved sequentially each month of the quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2891215 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLJ Lodging Trust stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for RLJ stock reached $2.26 billion, with 164.10 million shares outstanding and 163.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 2891215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for RLJ Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $17, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on RLJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.42 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.37 and a Gross Margin at -0.32. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.67.

Earnings analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLJ Lodging Trust go to -9.10%.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

There are presently around $2,126 million, or 94.60% of RLJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,496,546, which is approximately 2.248% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,309,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.71 million in RLJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.46 million in RLJ stock with ownership of nearly 8.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RLJ Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ] by around 20,019,801 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 21,373,196 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 111,239,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,632,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLJ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,407,901 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 684,802 shares during the same period.