OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Is Currently -4.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, down -4.08%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that BAT Exercises Top-Up Rights to Invest $6.3 Million Resulting in an Increase in Equity Position from 18.8% to 19.5%.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI and NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (collectively “Organigram” or the “Company”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce that BAT has invested an additional C$6.3 million into Organigram to enhance its equity ownership position in Organigram from 18.8% to 19.5% as of December 31, 2021 by exercising its rights pursuant to an investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”). The Investor Rights Agreement was entered into between Organigram and BAT in connection with the formation of the Product Development Collaboration (the “PDC”) between the two companies and the strategic investment of C$221 million made by BAT in Organigram in March 2021.

The Investor Rights Agreement allows BAT periodic top-up rights to permit maintenance of its percentage ownership following certain issuances. The price per share offered to BAT is consistent with the price per share at which the relevant issuances were made subject to maximum discount requirements of the TSX.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is now -19.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.48 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.68, which means current price is +8.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 3140268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has OGI stock performed recently?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6092, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2737 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $69 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,408,004, which is approximately -33.907% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,736,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 million in OGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.62 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 15,183,594 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 11,953,648 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 19,861,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,999,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,483,856 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,756 shares during the same period.