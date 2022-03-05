Market cap of Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] reaches 5.16B – now what?

Tricon Residential Inc. [NYSE: TCN] price surged by 2.97 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Tricon to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN; TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that Gary Berman, President & CEO will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 3:30pm Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://triconresidential.com under “News and Events”. A replay of the webcast will be available through April 7, 2022.

A sum of 2892351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 399.18K shares. Tricon Residential Inc. shares reached a high of $15.04 and dropped to a low of $14.63 until finishing in the latest session at $14.91.

The one-year TCN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.04. The average equity rating for TCN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $16.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TCN in the course of the last twelve months was 44.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.64 for Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.93, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tricon Residential Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.66 and a Gross Margin at +69.28. Tricon Residential Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for TCN is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 248.39. Additionally, TCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] managed to generate an average of $237,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tricon Residential Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Tricon Residential Inc. [TCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,974 million, or 36.21% of TCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 18,861,108, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.35% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,547,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.65 million in TCN stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $172.07 million in TCN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tricon Residential Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Tricon Residential Inc. [NYSE:TCN] by around 136,063,869 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 282,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,346,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,997,169 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.