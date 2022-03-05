Market cap of NuCana plc [NCNA] reaches 62.60M – now what?

NuCana plc [NASDAQ: NCNA] slipped around -1.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.20 at the close of the session, down -59.18%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that NuCana Announces Update for Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Study.

Independent Data Monitoring Committee Recommended Study be Discontinued Following Futility Assessment Conducted at First Interim Analysis.

NUC-3373 Continues Rapid Development with Multiple Data Readouts and Dosing of First Patients in Phase 3 Colorectal Cancer Study Expected in 2022.

NuCana plc stock is now -49.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCNA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.55 and lowest of $1.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.77, which means current price is +3.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 253.98K shares, NCNA reached a trading volume of 5154233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NuCana plc [NCNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNA shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NuCana plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for NuCana plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuCana plc is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

How has NCNA stock performed recently?

NuCana plc [NCNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.52. With this latest performance, NCNA shares dropped by -60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.45 for NuCana plc [NCNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

NuCana plc [NCNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NCNA is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuCana plc [NCNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, NCNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuCana plc [NCNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,356,731 per employee.NuCana plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for NuCana plc [NCNA]

There are presently around $62 million, or 41.50% of NCNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCNA stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 7,999,999, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,659,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.76 million in NCNA stocks shares; and ABINGWORTH LLP, currently with $9.8 million in NCNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NuCana plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in NuCana plc [NASDAQ:NCNA] by around 1,286,152 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 937,471 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 18,961,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,184,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCNA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,585 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 296,408 shares during the same period.