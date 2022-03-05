KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] fell -0.05% so far this year. What now?

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE: KREF] closed the trading session at $20.82 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.5941, while the highest price level was $20.88. The company report on March 2, 2022 that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by KREF to purchase an additional 900,000 shares. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $125 million or $143.7 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The offering is expected to close on March 7, 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

KREF intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire its assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.05 percent and weekly performance of -1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 473.77K shares, KREF reached to a volume of 5133446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KREF shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KREF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on KREF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KREF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KREF in the course of the last twelve months was 43.21.

KREF stock trade performance evaluation

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, KREF shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KREF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.31, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] shares currently have an operating margin of +86.06 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KREF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. go to 17.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 82.60% of KREF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KREF stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 14,250,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,263,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.54 million in KREF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.07 million in KREF stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE:KREF] by around 3,326,820 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,097,094 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 43,653,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,077,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KREF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 844,046 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 359,398 shares during the same period.