IonQ Inc. [IONQ] moved down -9.41: Why It’s Important

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -9.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.28. The company report on March 3, 2022 that IonQ’s New Barium Systems Demonstrate Industry-Leading Qubit Readout Performance.

Barium systems, announced last December, already demonstrating superior fidelity.

State detection fidelity data outperforms all other commercial systems and is expected to contribute to higher algorithmic qubits (#AQ) on upcoming barium systems.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2732849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc. stands at 8.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.64%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $2.64 billion, with 120.61 million shares outstanding and 117.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 2732849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5281.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.87. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.00 and a Current Ratio set at 54.00.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $1,117 million, or 39.90% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,229,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.99 million in IONQ stocks shares; and OUP MANAGEMENT CO., LLC, currently with $60.8 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 71,408,898 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 19,612,596 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,799,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,222,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,130,855 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,578,820 shares during the same period.