Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Revenue clocked in at $1.11 billion, up 19.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] loss -3.95% on the last trading session, reaching $12.64 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Enerplus Announces 2021 Year End Reserves Results.

Readers are advised to review the “Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release” at the conclusion of this news release for information regarding the presentation of the reserves information contained in this news release, including the definitions of, and differences between, “U.S. Standards” and “Canadian NI 51-101 Standards” used herein.

All amounts in this news release are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Enerplus Corporation represents 250.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.16 billion with the latest information. ERF stock price has been found in the range of $12.44 to $13.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 4054943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ERF stock

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 12.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at -0.25. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.25.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.43. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$2,564,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

There are presently around $1,705 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 13,044,842, which is approximately -12.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 10,665,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.36 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $121.6 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly 14.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 21,769,768 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 17,596,296 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 90,157,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,523,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,205,122 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,804,504 shares during the same period.