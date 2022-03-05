Craig Hallum slashes price target on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] – find out why.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -6.32% on the last trading session, reaching $8.59 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2022 that E2open Acquires Global Multi-carrier E-commerce Shipping Software Platform, Logistyx Technologies for $185 Million.

Combination brings complementary cloud-based solution and global multi-carrier e-commerce capabilities to E2open’s networked, end-to-end supply chain operating platform.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a leader in global parcel and e-commerce shipping and fulfillment technology.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. represents 296.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.55 billion with the latest information. ETWO stock price has been found in the range of $8.49 to $9.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3535603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,778 million, or 97.70% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 38,688,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 31,383,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.79 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $268.21 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 37,368,490 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 35,224,566 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 230,390,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,983,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,953,030 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,684,442 shares during the same period.