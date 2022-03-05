Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] Stock trading around $28.50 per share: What’s Next?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] surged by $3.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $28.68 during the day while it closed the day at $28.50. The company report on March 2, 2022 that CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS FOR SALE OF COMPANY AND ITS ASSETS FOLLOWING DUAL-TRACK REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES.

Net Proceeds Estimated to be More Than $29 Per Share in Cash After Transaction Expenses.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) (the “Company”) today announced that following its previously announced dual-track review of strategic alternatives, it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of the Company and its assets in a series of related all-cash transactions:.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 23.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDR stock has inclined by 31.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.67% and gained 13.50% year-on date.

The market cap for CDR stock reached $376.49 million, with 13.25 million shares outstanding and 12.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.36K shares, CDR reached a trading volume of 3019710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDR shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Compass Point analysts kept a Sell rating on CDR stock. On February 12, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CDR shares from 6.50 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.02.

CDR stock trade performance evaluation

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, CDR shares gained by 22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.98 for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.86, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 20.29 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.64. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.97.

Return on Total Capital for CDR is now 2.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.88. Additionally, CDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] managed to generate an average of -$232,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.00%.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $184 million, or 62.90% of CDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 2,174,989, which is approximately -3.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; EWING MORRIS & CO. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD., holding 1,103,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.45 million in CDR stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $16.52 million in CDR stock with ownership of nearly -3.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:CDR] by around 1,580,810 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 400,482 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,420,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,401,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,973 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 42,333 shares during the same period.