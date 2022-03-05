Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Stock trading around $137.17 per share: What’s Next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] gained 3.01% or 4.01 points to close at $137.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3592134 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Agilent to Participate at Cowen and Barclays Health Care Conferences.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Bob McMahon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in Q&A sessions at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference and the Barclays Global Health Care Conference. Below are the details:.

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care ConferenceTuesday, March 8, 202211:10 a.m. EST / 8:10 a.m. PST.

It opened the trading session at $133.73, the shares rose to $138.00 and dropped to $133.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for A points out that the company has recorded -21.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, A reached to a volume of 3592134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $169 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $155, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on A stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 187 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 38.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for A stock

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, A shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.28, while it was recorded at 133.27 for the last single week of trading, and 151.97 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.63 and a Gross Margin at +54.17. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

There are presently around $35,610 million, or 91.10% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,352,219, which is approximately 6.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,269,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.89 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly -5.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 13,530,444 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 13,349,869 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 240,538,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,419,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,424 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 768,826 shares during the same period.