ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] moved up 5.33: Why It’s Important

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] price surged by 5.33 percent to reach at $3.76. The company report on February 23, 2022 that ZIM to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662 or UK/international +44-1-212-818-004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

A sum of 4247655 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares reached a high of $74.93 and dropped to a low of $70.90 until finishing in the latest session at $74.24.

The one-year ZIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.24. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $85.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 282.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 70.44 for the last single week of trading, and 51.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. go to -13.30%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,273 million, or 37.60% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,762,800, which is approximately 4.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.73% of the total institutional ownership; HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., holding 3,065,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.03 million in ZIM stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $202.45 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -79.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 11,883,803 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 19,875,301 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,681,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,440,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,907,149 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,333,989 shares during the same period.