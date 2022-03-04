YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] moved up 7.59: Why It’s Important

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] closed the trading session at $4.68 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.41, while the highest price level was $4.865. The company report on May 12, 2021 that YPF SA to Host Earnings Call.

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.51 percent and weekly performance of 5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, YPF reached to a volume of 4608108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

YPF stock trade performance evaluation

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.57. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.56.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.99. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to -6.39%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $162 million, or 10.00% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 6,918,587, which is approximately 837.85% of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,518,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.96 million in YPF stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $10.26 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly 78.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 18,218,720 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 34,819,179 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,789,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,248,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,241,061 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 18,530,673 shares during the same period.