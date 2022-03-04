why XL Fleet Corp. [XL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] closed the trading session at $2.16 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9111, while the highest price level was $2.23. The company report on March 1, 2022 that XL Fleet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.74 percent and weekly performance of 32.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, XL reached to a volume of 6862456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on XL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

XL stock trade performance evaluation

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.52. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4200, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3500 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.70.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 23.60% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,577,675, which is approximately 1.25% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,884,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.67 million in XL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.65 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 5.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XL Fleet Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 12,229,974 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,348,271 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,849,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,427,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,820,729 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,842 shares during the same period.