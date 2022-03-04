why The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $225.67

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] slipped around -2.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $191.59 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Harris Williams Advises Morgan Stanley Capital Partners on its Acquisition of SpendMend.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP) on its acquisition of SpendMend, a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to optimize the cost cycle for the healthcare industry. The transaction was led by Dan Linsalata and Sam Hendler of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“SpendMend has established itself as one of the category leaders in end-to-end spend management and profit recovery for health systems through its unique technology offering, expansive data assets and growing footprint,” said Dan Linsalata, a managing director at Harris Williams. “MSCP’s investment, we believe, will enable SpendMend to continue to accelerate its growth both organically and through M&A while expanding its capabilities to drive further value for its clients.”.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now -4.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $195.32 and lowest of $190.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 228.14, which means current price is +2.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 2761603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $225.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $209, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 6.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 206.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.96, while it was recorded at 194.88 for the last single week of trading, and 197.91 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.37. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -3.80%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $67,545 million, or 84.40% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,927,929, which is approximately 0.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,974,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in PNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.9 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 13,071,017 shares. Additionally, 557 investors decreased positions by around 15,048,325 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 320,589,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,708,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,283 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 898,261 shares during the same period.