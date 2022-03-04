why KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KLXE] jumped around 1.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.55 at the close of the session, up 18.75%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that KLX ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live via webcast, on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock is now 175.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KLXE Stock saw the intraday high of $9.11 and lowest of $7.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.97, which means current price is +173.16% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 354.15K shares, KLXE reached a trading volume of 4567131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLXE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLXE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KLXE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLXE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

How has KLXE stock performed recently?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.66. With this latest performance, KLXE shares gained by 56.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.74 for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.63 and a Gross Margin at -12.50. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.01.

Return on Total Capital for KLXE is now -22.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 779.44. Additionally, KLXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 773.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] managed to generate an average of -$261,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]

There are presently around $14 million, or 22.20% of KLXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLXE stocks are: GENDELL JEFFREY L with ownership of 450,852, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CONNACHT ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 411,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in KLXE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.97 million in KLXE stock with ownership of nearly -3.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KLXE] by around 652,922 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,481,325 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 257,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,877,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLXE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,659 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 516,122 shares during the same period.